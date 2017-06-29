Lancashire’s landmark match ends in washout

After three hard-fought days, Warwickshire and Lancashire had to settle for a draw as the final day of their day/night Specsavers County Championship match at Edgbaston was washed out.

The game had been intriguingly poised, with Lancashire set to resume on 178-4, leading by 130.

All results were still possible with the visitors targeting their third successive win.

But the rain forecast on Wednesday arrived a day late, falling continuously until the match was called off at 4pm.

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple said: “It was set up for an interesting finish. We still had work to do but had given some thought to forcing a victory and I am sure Warwickshire were in the same boat.

“This game was a different challenge with the pink ball and the pitch itself was quite slow, so it was quite hard work for the batters.

“I thought we competed really well and got ourselves right back into the game.

“It finishes four games in succession which we identified as being crucial for us. We have got ourselves in a decent position, which we are pleased with. There’s more work to do later on but now we can turn our attention to T20 cricket.

“I think the lads enjoyed the day/nighter because it was something different. It looks like the pink ball behaved slightly differently to a red ball. It offers some spin and is good to grip for the spinners but it’s early days.”

The NatWest T20 Blast campaign begins away to Durham next Friday.