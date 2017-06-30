Lancashire’s Croft set for home debut with Lytham

Lancashire captain Steven Croft is set to make his home debut for Lytham Cricket Club against Wallasey this Saturday.

Croft has twice played for the club in away fixtures this season, including last weekend’s outstanding nine-wicket win at Bootle, but is yet to make his bow at Church Road.

Lytham will be seeking a fifth successive win in the Liverpool Competition and one which could see the seventh-placed club make a significant move up the ECB premier league.

Croft goes into the game after a two-day break, the final day of Lancashire’s County Championship day-nighter at Warwickshire having been washed out on Thursday. The Red Rose county are not in action again until their NatWest T20 Blast campaign begins at Durham next Friday.

It’s a busy weekend for Lytham, who are also the Fylde coast’s sole surviving representatives in the last 16 of the LCB Knockout and they visit Bolton club Egerton in the third round on Sunday.