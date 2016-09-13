Lancashire left reeling after recovery

Lancashire’s cricketers launched a spirited fightback on day two of their County Championship clash at Old Trafford, dismissing Middlesex for 327but it didn’t last.

Lancashire took the last seven Middlesex wickets for 69 runs to respond in emphatic style after title-chasing Middlesex had dominated day one of this division one encounter.

However, after lunch Middlesex struck back with a vengeance.

At one point Lancashire were reduced to six for four as wickets tumbled with depressing regularity.

By the 14th over, they were 33 for five.

Earlier, Middlesex had gone into the second day in a position of strength on 258 for three, but after Dawid Malan completed an 109-ball half-century, they contrived to lose three wickets for 10 runs in 39 balls.

Malan became the fourth member of Middlesex’s top four to reach 50 but not kick on, as he tried to play Tom Bailey too late and chopped on, while Stevie Eskinazi was bowled through the gate by Kyle Jarvis shortly afterwards.

John Simpson was caught at second slip, trying a drive off Bailey.

James Franklin guided Middlesex to their third batting point with three balls to spare thanks to a four wide of long-on off Simon Kerrigan, but the left-arm spinner dismissed both Ollie Rayner and Toby Roland-Jones.

Rayner prodded forward and was caught at slip, while Roland-Jones - who clubbed Kerrigan down the ground for six - was bowled playing back.

In the final over before the scheduled break, skipper Steven Croft had Tim Murtagh caught brilliantly at short leg by Rob Jones, diving to his left.

The extra 15 minutes were taken and Steven Finn was bowled by Kerrigan, who finished with figures of four for 80.