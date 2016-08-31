Lancashire in vain struggle for wickets

Progress was slow on day one of Lancashire’s Specsavers Division One clash against Somerset at Emirates Old Trafford.

Lancashire won the toss and inserted the visitors who were 69 for no wicket at lunch.

Both Marcus Trescothick and Tom Abell played a few false shots against the three front-line Lancashire seamers but the openers also stroked some fine boundaries during a session which was twice interrupted by rain but ended in bright sunshine.

Trescothick reached a thousand Championship runs for the season when he cut Lytham Cricket Club’s Toby Lester for four in the 13th over and was 37 not out at lunch.

His fellow opener Abell, was unbeaten on 32 although he was dropped five minutes before the interval when Rob Jones shelled a catch in the gully off Luke Procter.

Earlier Lancashire had included the fast-medium bowlers Tom Bailey and Lester in place of Nathan Buck and Arron Lilley in the only changes from the side that lost to Surrey last week