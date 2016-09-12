Kerrigan pens new Old Trafford deal

Simon Kerrigan has committed his immediate future to Lancashire by signing a new two-year deal.

Preston-born Kerrigan is Lancashire’s most recent academy product to have played international cricket after making his debut for England in the 2013 Ashes at the Kia Oval.

The left arm spinner has taken over 100 first class wickets in the last three seasons with 24 of those coming in the current campaign which included a match winning five-for in Lancashire’s convincing victory over Hampshire at Emirates Old Trafford earlier in the season.

Lancashire head coach and cricket director Ashley Giles said: “I’m delighted Simon has committed his future to the club.

“He is a senior figure within the changing room and he has significant importance both on the field and off it. His first class record speaks for itself and he’s a valuable part of our squad moving forward.”

Kerrigan said: “I’m very proud to have signed a new contract with the club I love.

“I really want to find the form that got me an England call-up in 2013 and put in match winning performances for the Red Rose, not only in our next two games this season, but in the future.

“We’ve got a young, talented and developing squad here at Old Trafford with a lot of potential and it is one I’m hugely excited to be a part of.”