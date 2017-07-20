Fylde coast cricket preview: Lytham’s fight to fulfil potential

Captain Danny Edwards reckons Lytham Cricket Club will have a n outstanding team next season but hopes they can start to fulfil their potential this weekend.

The Church Road club follow Saturday’s Liverpool competition visit to Rainhill with a LCB Knockout quarter-final away to Burnley CC, who are second in the Lancashire League.

After a four-match winning streak, Lytham had to St Helens having lost their last three. Edwards told The Gazette: “We been on the wrong side of some close games but there’s so much potential in this side for next year.

“Jack Saunders is one example – an 18-year-old bowler who is improving every week.”

Lytham welcome back two more experienced players for Sunday’s cup-tie in former captains Guy Roberts, who has been working in Saudi Arabia, and Anthony Mulligan.

The club have also re-signed leg-spinner Ryan Norris from Bradford and Bingley.

Having lost to the bottom club in the Northern League last weekend, Blackpool have another inviting opportunity to recapture some form at home to a Lancaster side who have joined Morecambe at the foot of the table.

Blackpool remain in the top four despite losing three of their last four and are boosted by the return of Chris Williams as guest professional tomorrow. The Middleton CC all-rounder starred in the one match Blackpool have won this month, taking seven wickets to skittle out Barrow for 83.

Steven Twist and Ciaran Johnson return to boost the upper order.

In the other NPL match on the Fylde coast tomorrow, St Annes could claim second spot outright at home to Kendal. Struggling Freckleton and Thornton Cleveleys clash in a Palace Shield derby.

FIXTURES

Northern Premier League: Barrow v Fleetwood, Blackpool v Lancaster, Chorley v Preston, Leyland v Morecambe, Netherfield v Penrith, St Annes v Kendal

Liverpool Competition ECB premier league: Rainhill v Lytham

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield

Premier Division: Croston v Great Eccleston, Freckleton v Thornton Cleveleys, Garstang v Penwortham, Longridge v Eccleston, Rufford v Torrisholme, Vernon Carus v Fulwood and Broughton

Division One: Fulwood/Broughton 2 v Longridge 2, Fylde v Hoghton, New Longton v Garstang 2, Norcross v White Coppice, Whittingham/Goosnargh v Vernon Carus 2, Withnell F v Sth Shore

Division Two: Grimsargh v Kirkham and Wesham,Walton-le-Dale v Wrea Green