Chapple and Chilton at Lancs helm

Lancashire have announced former captains Glen Chapple and Mark Chilton as their permanent head coach and assistant.
Chapple and Chilton were installed in the same roles on a temporary basis after Ashley Giles’ return to Warwickshire at the end of last month.
Chapple, who will be 43 next week, played the final match of his stalwart 23-year career at the end of 2015 - while Chilton gave sterling service to the county between 1997 and 2011.
Both all-rounder Chapple and opener Chilton moved from the middle on to Lancashire’s coaching staff in recent years.