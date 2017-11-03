Chanderpaul to play on for Lancashire in 2018

West Indian veteran Test batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul will return to Old Trafford for the 2018 season on a one-year contract.

He hit 819 runs at an average of over 50 in last year’s Specsavers County Championship which included three centuries against Surrey, Yorkshire and Warwickshire as Lancashire finished second in Division One, the club’s highest position since the 2011 title triumph.

Chanderpaul now has 76 first class centuries to his name, including 30 in Tests between 1994 and 2015.

Chanderpaul said, “I’m very excited to return to Lancashire.

“The club is extremely ambitious and there is a group of hugely talented young cricketers in the squad. I’ve really enjoyed playing my part both on the field scoring as many runs as possible, but also as a mentor to some of our younger players. Hopefully I can continue to pass on some of my knowledge and experience to them.”

Only Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis have played more than Chanderpaul’s 164 Tests, while he is seventh on the list of all-time leading run-scorers.

Chanderpaul added, “The 2018 season is going to be another exciting one for Lancashire and hopefully we can have some more success in all competitions under the leadership of Glen Chapple and Mark Chilton.”

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple commented, “I’m really pleased Shiv will be back next season. He has been fantastic both on and off the field for us this season and his appetite to score runs is as high as it’s ever been so we’re delighted he’s returning in 2018.

“He brings a vast amount of experience to our young and exciting batting line-up. The influence he has in the changing room is fantastic. He’s a class act and showed that last year with the three centuries he hit.”