Castellas takes Fleetwood CC coaching role

Fleetwood Cricket Club have appointed Liam Castellas as their first dedicated head coach overseeing senior and junior cricket at Broadwaters.

The Australian brings extensive playing and coaching experience, having built his early reputation as a wicketkeeper by appearing for Northcote CC in Victorian Premier Cricket, Australian Crusaders Colts and Australia Universities.

The Cricket Australia Level 3 High Performance coach guided a Regional Pathway Team to the Commonwealth Bank Victorian State Championship before becoming Head Coach for the Cricket Victoria Female Academy.

Castellas enjoyed a successful spell in 2009-10 with Manchester-based Brooksbottom and guided Flowery Field Cricket Club to promotion in the Greater Manchester Cricket League.

The 30-year-old will fulfil his role alongside being a cricket lecturer and head coach at Myerscough College and coaching duties with the Lancashire Women’s Team.

“I’m delighted to join the club and this is an exciting time to join Fleetwood,” he said.

“We have some exciting juniors coming through the ranks and some fantastic players appearing for the first XI.

“I’m looking forward to working with everyone at the club, I’m aiming to contribute to a successful 2018 and beyond.”

Only a few months remain before winter nets mark the start of pre-season and the new coach has already turned his thoughts to 2018.

He said: “Planning is already underway for the new season. I’ve been in touch with some of our current players and that’s given me an idea about what programmes need putting into place for pre-season.

“We’ll be looking to build all round and improve areas where there is a need so we will be on the lookout for some additional players and coaches.

“We are definitely looking to build on our strengths and the success of the first XI, the second and thirds and, of course, the juniors.”

The Australian, who will join Fleetwood’s first XI batting line-up, admits it isn’t too early to speak of targets.

He said: “It’s never too early to set expectations. We will be looking for the highest finish possible next season. Fleetwood has a rich tradition of success and I want to help and contribute to that history. We will be aiming for a solid finish across all the grades but seeing clear improvement is also very important.”