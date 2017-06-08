Blackpool girls’ primary school cricket finals

Bispham Endowed and Hawes Side went head to head in the Blackpool Primary Schools Year 6 girls’ cricket finals at Blackpool Cricket Club.

A place at the Lancashire County Finals was awaiting the winners at Stanley Park.

Both teams received some expert coaching from Lancashire Cricket Development Coach Danny Gilbert before taking to the pitch in an attempt to represent Blackpool in the county finals.

The weeks leading up to the final have seen the players working alongside their teachers in PE lessons and after-school clubs to sharpen up their cricket skills.

The sun finally came out for the final few overs of the sporting contest which was umpired by young leaders from Blackpool Sixth. They ensured that the players were aware of the scores as the games progressed.

A combined score of 536 from Hawes Side meant that they had scooped the gold medals and a place in the county finals.

They were sportingly congratulated on their victory by Bispham Endowed, who stepped forward to receive their silver medals after scoring 465.

Dave Rohman, Blackpool School Games Organiser, said: “The girls gave a great showing and should be extremely pleased with their efforts on the pitch.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for the young players to step on to the same pitch as the pros did for Lancashire a couple of weeks earlier, which demonstrates the commitment our sports clubs have to junior sports in Blackpool.

“I would like to thank the ground staff at Blackpool CC for making the day so inspiring for the schools competing.

“It showed first-hand how hard work and determination can pay off to allow the future sports stars to come through the ranks.

“Congratulations must go to Hawes Side on their victory but also to the players from Bispham Endowed for being worthy opponents.”