Tributes to boxing coach who died at Christmas

British lightweight champion Scott Cardle led the tributes to Fylde boxing coach Frank Ellis, who died over the Christmas holiday.

Cardle took to social media on Boxing Day to tweet: "Very sad news to hear that my old coach passed away last night.

"The memories of him will live forever."

Ellis, who was in his 70s, died in Blackpool Victoria Hospital. He had been in poor health for some time.

He coached and trained a large number of amateur boxers over the years.

One of the proudest moments in his time in the sport came in 1995 when his son Mathew Ellis, later to turn professional, won the Amateur Boxing Association heavyweight title in Birmingham in 1995.

Ellis Senior trained his son along with the late Eric Metcalfe.