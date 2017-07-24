Rhodes lead to Davies’ title tilt

Blackpool middleweight RP (Ryan) Davies will have his first title bout in his home-town on September 1.

He will be top of the bill when he takes on Scarborough’s George Rhodes at the Hilton Hotel in Blackpool for the British Challenge Belt.

The pair looked well-matched.

Davies has won 12 of his 13 bouts to date, with one defeat at the hands of William Warburton.

Rhodes has had seven bouts, five of them wins, one draw and a single defeat.

That solitary loss was back in March when he suffered defeat at the hands of Dan West.

The Hilton Hotel promotion will also feature Kirkham super-lightweight Adam Little, who will have his first bout of 2017 and his first under new coaches Mike and Dave Jennings.