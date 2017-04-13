Lytham’s Cardle bids to become a great Scott

Lytham’s Scott Cardle stands on the threshold of taking his place among an elite band of Fylde boxers.

He will join Brian Rose and the late Ronnie Clayton in keeping permanent possession of the prized Lord Lonsdale Belt.

Standing in his way is Yorkshireman Robbie Barrett, who will be in the opposite corner at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow tomorrow night.

Cardle reckons he should own the belt already.

He has held the title for just a few days short of two years, winning it in late-April of 2015 against Craig Evans.

He defended it in one of best domestic fights of the year in 2015 against Sean Dodd, stopping his rival after a 12th round barrage.

Cardle and Dodd drew in a controversial rematch and in his most recent defence he stopped Kevin Hooper in Glasgow.

In his own mind, Cardle reckons that the draw with Dodd should have been classed as a defence, but the British Boxing Board Of Control have ruled otherwise.

Three defences are needed to hold the belt for keeps and the Board have been adamant in judging that the draw with Dodd does not count as a defence; only a win comes into that category.

But Cardle said: “In all honesty, I should have that belt already. I am chomping at the bit for this.

“I am expecting a tough fight and I can see Barrett being awkward, but I know what to expect and I’m prepared for it.”

Rose made three successful defences of the belt in the super-welterweight division, while Clayton’s achievement was at featherweight.

Clayton, who died in 2007, has the distinction of winning the Lord Lonsdale Belt on two occasions outright.

Top of the bill tomorrow night features a clash between local hero Ricky Burns against Julius Indongo in what has all the makings of a fascinating world super-lightweight unification showdown.

Indongo is looking to add Burns’ WBA strap to the IBF and IBO belts he won in spectacular fashion in December when he travelled to Russia in his first fight outside of his homeland of Namibia and delivered a devastating a one-punch knockout win over champion Eduard Troyanovsky.

Inongo goes into the fight in confident mood.

He stated: “They said it was a lucky punch that floored Troyanovsky. It’s always easy to talk. Bring Burns in front of me and we will see who is the best.

“I am undefeated and have no doubts that I will stay that way.”