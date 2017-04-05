Little in split with trainer

Kirkham boxer Adam Little has split with his trainer Alan Levene and is poised to link up with the successful Lancashire set-up of Michael and Dave Jennings.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, Little said: “For me I have to continue progressing and I didn’t feel that was the case.

“It is unfortunate and sad in a way because some of my most enjoyable times in boxing have been with Alan.

“But I lost two fights in 2016 and I felt that I needed a change. I have to look for something different. I am not to prepared to lose five or six fights and carry on boxing.

“I have to be winning. Losing is something that I can’t stand; that is my driving force and that is what makes me want to improve.”

It will be Little’s second change of trainer – when he turned professional for the amateur ranks, he was under the charge of former world champion Ricky Hatton.

He was the first boxer Hatton trained after he hung up his gloves and took up a role as promoter/trainer.

Little has won 17 fights in his career, with only two defeats, the latest being a contentious loss at the hands of Glenn Foot at Wigan in December.

It is a source of frustration to Little that he has not progressed as much as he would have liked in his career.

He said boldly: “I honestly believe with the talent I have that I should be British champion by now and I am disappointed how my career has gone.

“It has not been happening for me and I feel frustrated.”

Little says he is keeping an open mind about his future training regime, but he has been greatly impressed by the brief time he has had with the Jennings’ brothers.

The Jennings gym is very much on the rise on the northern circuit with the likes of Matty Askin and Jack Arnield,

Little said: “I plan to go round different gyms, but I have been very impressed with the Jennings gym.

“I have trained there three times and the Jennings brothers have been brilliant.

“The gym has not been going that long, but it has come a long way in a very short time.”

Little will continue to be managed by Neil Marsh, but will be an absentee from a promotion at the Hilton Hotel in Blackpool on Saturday week when Kirkham heavyweight Bill Hodgson will be on the show, along with Preston middleweight Mick Hall in his first contest since his loss to Arnfield at Preston Guild Hall in January.

Little does not now expect to be boxing until the early part of summer as another date at Wigan at the end of the month has also gone by the board.

On Saturday week, Lytham’s Scott Cardle defends his British lightweight title against Robbie Barrett in Glasgow to win the Lonsdale Belt outright.