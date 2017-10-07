Former champ Cardle wins on return (see full fight video)

Lytham boxer Scott Cardle returned to action for the first time since losing his British lightweight title to score a points win over Lee Connelly at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night.

Cardle was dominant throughout, but could not put his durable rival away.

The game Connelly took everything that Cardle could throw at him in the six rounder.

It looked as though Cardle had done enough to take every round, but referee Darren Sarginson saw it differently and scored it 59-56.

Cardle was a clear winner, though he did get careless once or twice, leaving himself open to three or four left hooks as his rival tried to fight back.

However, in the main Cardle was always well in control.

He now wants to fight Lewis Ritson, who beat Robbie Barrett to take the British title, which also featured on the bill at the Manchester Arena.

It was Barrett who took away Cardle's title in Glasgow in May and now the belt has changed hands again.