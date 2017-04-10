Fight fracas probed by Boxing Board

Blackpool fighters Brian Rose and Jack Arnfield as well as trainer Bobby Rimmer have been summoned to appear before a British Boxing Board Of Control disciplinary panel next month.

A hearing has been convened in Yorkshire to discuss incidents involving the trio at the weigh-in prior to a title fight at Manchester Arena last month.

Middleweights Rose and Arnfield clashed going head-to-head on the podium - Rose’s trainer Rimmer then dashed across the stage in an apparent bid to confront Arnfield a fighter he used to train.

The disciplinary panel of the Central Area council of the boxing board will meet in Bradford on May 7.

A wide range of sanctions are open to the panel.

These include a withdrawal of a licence to box or train, a suspension of a licence or a fine.

Les Potts, secretary of the Area Council, said: “There are a multitude of options.”

Arnfield beat Rose to keep the World Boxing Association’s international title.