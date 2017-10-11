Champion Arnfield set for Mersey match-up

Blackpool boxer Jack Arnfield will be back in the ring next month; though the waiting game to find when and where he will challenge Tommy Langford for the British middleweight title continues.

While he waits for that important business with Langford to be settled, Arnfield, the World Boxing Association international title holder, will have a ‘ticking-over’ bout at the Liverpool Auditorium on November 4.

It will be Arnfield’s first appearance since he beat Brian Rose at the Manchester Arena back in March.

Arnfied has been mandated by the British Boxing Board Of Control to take on Langford, who himself will be in action at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on October 21.

Arnfield’s bout in Liverpool will be over six or eight rounds against an opponent yet to be announced.

His trainer Michael Jennings said: “Jack is a boxer who likes to be active and this fight in Liverpool will let him keep busy.

“Jack has been in the gym for a long time and will be ready to box Langford whenever that bout is made.”

Also in action on the Liverpool bill will be Mike Stafford and Ryan Mulcahy on a show promoted by Steve Wood’s VIP. Mulcahy has a Central Area Super Lightweight title bout.

Blackpool’s Matty Askin, who was forced to pull out of his British cruiserweight title defence against Stephen Simmons through a shoulder injury, is now back in the gym.

Simmons boxed Simon Barclay for the International Boxing Federation East/West European cruiserweight title, winning on points in Edinburgh on Friday.

However, trainer Michael Jennings was less than impressed as Barclay lasted less than two rounds against Askin when the two met.

Jennings said: “Matty is back in training. He has not needed an operation, but has had an injection.

“When Matty fights Simmons, I can see what happened to Barclay happening to Simmons. I saw his fight and he looked a very one dimensional boxer.”

Kirkham’s Adam Little, who is also trained by Michael Jennings and his brother Dave, is scheduled to be in action soon.

Little fought at the Echo Arena in Liverpool last month when he stopped Morecambe’s Reece MacMillan at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, his first bout of 2017.

He will box on a show at the Hilton Hotel, Blackpool on December 3.