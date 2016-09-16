Boxer Little makes the weight

Kirkham boxer Adam Little was bang on the 10-stone limit for his super-lightweight Commonwealth title eliminator against Martin Gethin at the Hilton Hotel in Blackpool on Saturday night.

However, his opponent Gethim did not make the 140 pound weight limit at the first time of asking at the official weigh-in at the fight venue on Friday lunchtime.

The Walsall boxer had to go away and lose the slight extra poundage prior to another weigh-in.

That was a surprise with Gethin coming up from lightweight.