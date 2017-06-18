Blackpool boxers impress at Guild Hall

Blackpool’s super-welterweight Ryan Davies had to contend with a wily opponent but still managed to comfortably notch his 12th professional win on Saturday night.

Kevin McCauley, of Stourbridge, arrived at the Guild Hall, in Preston, with an unenviable record on paper having lost 144 of his 168 bouts.

However, the 37-year-old has only ever been stopped a handful of times during his pro career and knew all the tricks of the trade to survive against his 30-year-old opponent, who in comparison was contesting just his 13th bout.

Davies’ busier style impressed the judge, who scored the six-round contest 60-56 in his favour.

The referee was certainly made to work hard as he had to step in early in the bout to warn McCauley about his spoiling tactics and then gave Davies a talking to in the third as the Blackpool man gave as good as he got.

“It was kind of what I was expecting,” said Davies. “The guy was a 160-odd fight veteran and he knew how survive out there.

“I never at any particular point felt under any stress with him. He had his explosive moments, but I felt in control.

“He was tricky and was tough to penetrate. He talked a lot and was twisting my arm. He was trying all the pro tricks on me.”

After improving his overall record to 12-1, Davies is hoping to top the bill in his next outing later this year, hopefully in Blackpool.

“I am hoping to top the bill in my home town in September against an opponent who hopefully has a much more progressive style,” Davies said.

“Believe it or not I think I will perform better against guys who have a better record than the one I fought on Saturday night.”

Kirkham heavyweight Bill Hodgson improved his professional record to eight wins and no defeats with a stoppage win over Tomas Mrazek.

The 34-year-old scored with some heavy body shots as he won all six rounds against the man from the Czech Republic.

“I was pleased,” said Hodgson. “It was my first six-rounder and was a good learning fight. It was good to get the rounds in. I’d had a really good camp coming into the fight so I knew my engine was good. So I’m really happy.”