Arnfield set for middleweight title bid in Blackpool.

Have your say

Jack Arnfield has announced on social media that his manager Steve Wood's VIP Promotions have won the purse bids for his British middleweight title challenge against holder Tommy Langford.

The bout is now set to be staged in Blackpool, possibly in January.

Both boxers have bouts before then.

Arnfield will be in action in Liverpool on November 4, while Langford boxes in Leeds on October 21.

It will be Arnfield's second bid for the title, having lost on the first occasion to the now retired Nick Blackwell.