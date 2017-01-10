Arnfield ready to give it some hammer

Jack Arnfield had a warning for Mick Hall ahead of their title fight at Preston Guild Hall on Saturday week.

It is the second meeting of the duo; the last time they fought Stalmine boxer Arnfield got a disputed verdict over Hall, of Preston, in a Prizefigher contest at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Arnfield had his hand raised on that occasion after three rounds, but he admitted: “I was garbage that night.

“In hindsight I should haven’t boxed in Prizefighter, but then hindsight is a wonderful thing.

“I entered Prizefighter on a bit of a whim, but I wasn’t at my best – I was rubbish.

“I had not fought for 16 months and I had hand trouble.

“It will be a different kind of fight this time.”

At stake at the Guild Hall on the ITV4-televised promotion is the World Boxing Association international middleweight title Arnfield won when he beat John Ryder over 12 tough rounds at the Manchester Arena in September.

Hall’s loss to Arnfield in Prizefighter at the Winter Gardens in February of 2015 is the only loss in his professional career to date,

Hall, nicknamed ‘The Hammer’, has won all his 13 bouts, but has yet to contest a title fight and has not competed over the 12-round distance.

By contrast Arnfield has done 12 rounds twice against Ryder and Nick Blackwell in an unavailing challenge for the British title at Bristol in November, 2015.

Arnfield said: “I expect Hall to be fitter than when I last boxed him, but he is going to need to be because I will be a lot fitter than then.”

The duo are due to face off at Deepdale, home of Preston North End Football Club, on Saturday during the Championship clash against Brighton and Hove Albion, though Arnfield is not sure whether he will be attending.

He said: “They want Hall in a Preston North End shirt and me in a Blackpool shirt and though I’m all for publicising a fight, I don’t even support Blackpool and I am not sure if I want to stand in front of Preston supporters getting a lot of abuse!”

Top of the bill at the Guild Hall is the contest between Robbie Davies Junior, of Liverpool, and Willie Limond, of Glasgow, for the WBA continental light-welterweight title. Kirkham’s heavyeight Bill Hodgson is on the bill.