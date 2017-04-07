Arnfield insists Rose re-match is no-go

Champion Jack Arnfield will make a triumphant return to the Blackpool boxing arena this summer.

He will be the top-of-the-bill attraction at the Winter Gardens on July 14 on a show promoted by his manager Steve Wood.

It will be a defence of his World Boxing Association international middleweight title against an opponent yet to be named.

Arnfield says that there are a couple of 'household names' on the list of possibilities - but one of them is definitely NOT Brian Rose.

The pair met at Manchester Arena last month, with Arnfield getting the decision on all three judges' cards.

Rose and some of his supporters have been asking for a re-match, but Arnfield said: "100 per cent it will never happen.

"I have much bigger names to think about than Brian Rose."

The one-time friends became serious foes in the build-up to the fight, culminating in the pair clashing at the pre-fight weigh-in, while there was a skirmish on stage which involved Rose's trainer Bobby Rimmer.

Arnfield saiid of the 12 rounds points verdict in his favour: "It was the right decision, though some of his supporters think Rose won.

"It has not even entered my mind to have a re-match.

"I was unhappy with a lot of the things that went on before the fight, the behaviour of Bobby Rimmer and other things that happened on social media."

The Stalmine-based Arnfield added: "Nothing has been decided on my opponent. Some names have been put forward, including two household names, but I can't go into details at the moment.

"I will defend my title and then look to move forward again.

"It could be the British title, but I am not hell-bent on that."

Arnfield has a very important date - more wedding-rings than boxing rings- on July 29 when he weds his girl-friend Laura Betts.

Meantime, the Winter Gardens undercard is due to be announced next week