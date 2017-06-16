Arnfield gets set for British title shot

Jack Arnfield is to get a second crack at the British middleweight title, a prospect that the Blackpool boxer is relishing

He has been officially mandated to box Tommy Langford, holder of the Lonsdale Belt, with the fight going to purse bids.

Arnfield, one of the most improved boxers in the land, is thrilled at the news.

He said: “This is just what I have been waiting for over the last 12 months- I didn’t have to haggle for it, the Board have obviously looked at my record and seen that I am the right man to challenge for it.

“I sparred with Langford three or four years ago - a lot has happened since then and even though it went well for me in sparring I am lot more experienced and I have got better. I am sure there will be a lot of interest in the fight from promoters.”

The deadline for purse bids is July 12 and Arnfield v Langford is likely to take place in the autumn.