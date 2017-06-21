Arnfield back in action on bumper Blackpool boxing night

Fresh from his ‘Battle of Blackpool’ win over Brian Rose, Jack Arnfield will return to action in his hometown next month.

The 28-year-old middleweight from Stalmine will be part of a stacked 14-fight card at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on Saturday, July 15.

Arnfield’s last bout saw him overcome rival Rose in a one-sided contest that went the full distance at Manchester Arena back in March and took his record to 24 wins and just two defeats.

Steve Wood, Arnfield’s manager and promoter of the upcoming show, said next month’s fight will keep him busy ahead of an expected British title fight.

Wood said: “Jack Arnfield is a fighter who has improved since changing trainers, and Michael Jennings has really brought him on.

“He got the better of Rose in March and is now due another crack at the British title.

“He was supposed to fight in an eliminator on this show, but he now has the mandatory slot against Tommy Langford, so we’ll keep him busy before he gets his crack.”

Arnfield, whose opponent is still to be confirmed, will be joined on the bill by Tyson Fury’s cousin Hughie.

The undefeated 22-year-old heavyweight is likely to be involved in a tickover fight ahead of his expected world title challenge against New Zealand’s Joseph Parker, which was postponed earlier this year after Fury suffered a back injury.

Another Blackpool boxer fighting on the bill is young welterweight Alex McCloy, who is unbeaten in eight bouts.

Also appearing will be big-hitting heavies Nathan Gorman and Adam Machaj, while Liverpool’s Ryan Mulcahy and Barnsley’s Ben Wager will get the chance to win a title when they compete for the Central Area super lightweight belt.

But it is Hughie Fury, who is likely to be joined by his controversial and outspoken cousin Tyson, who is likely to garner the most attention on the card that is to be televised live by BoxNation.

Wood added: “It’s a good card with lots of young talent as well as more established fighters and there will be some exciting bouts and real entertainment for the fans and viewers.

“I’m really looking forward to watching the heavyweights and it will be good to see Hughie Fury back in action.

“It’s a shame he was forced to pull out of the world title shot against Parker, but I’m sure he’ll be back in the mix for honours soon. He’s obviously a very talented fighter and it’s a coup to have him on in Blackpool.

“It’s also really positive that BoxNation will be covering some of the younger pros on this show, and giving them the exposure they deserve.”

Tickets priced at £35 (general) and £60 (ringside) are available from vipboxing.tv and on the door.