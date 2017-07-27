Bowlers chase final day honours

There was plenty of competitive action out on the greens as the men’s competition reached the last 32 at the Fleetwood Bowls Festival, while the women’s event is down to the final 16.

At the start of the week the best part of 300 bowlers converged in an attempt to win a share of the prize fund of almost £6,000.

The next stage of the both the men’s and women’s event take place today at the Marine Gardens,

In the ladies’ singles competition there are four former winners in the last 16 and they are fiercely competing to take the first prize and book a place in the Ladies Champion of Champions at The Waterloo in Blackpool in September.

These include five-times winner and bookmakers’ favourite Karen Galvin.

In the men’s last 32 there are two previous winners: Graeme Wilson and Callum Wraight, last year’s Festival champion.

Five Fylde men have battled their way to the final stages: Paul Wilson (Lytham), Derek Howes (St Annes), Hugh Hornby (St Michaels) and the Blackpool duo John Foulds and Steve Harrison.

The popular junior competitions take place today at 1.30pm. Spectators are welcome to attend.

Men’s Last 32 (sponsored by J.T. Byrne-Fleetwood’s Funeral Directors) M Britton (Wigan), D Watters (Preston), C Wraight (Castlefield), S Harrison (Blackpool), I Nicholson (Kendal), D Howes (St Annes), K Shaw (Westhoughton), P Hobson (Nelson), D Ford (Congleton), W Griffiths (Wigan), J Williamson (Stoke), H Hornby (St Michaels), A Daykin (Holmfirth), P Wilson (Lytham), P Hawker (High Peak), J Foulds (Blackpool), P Hawkes (Preston), A Hawker (High Peak), R Lawson (Shrewsbury), G Stanway (Stoke), R Ellis (Skipton), B Thompson (Liverpool), M Andrews (Burnley), R Hancock (Burnley), B Speed (Wigan), J Mountford (Stoke), C Bly (Bury), G Wilson (Droylsden), D Gwilliam (Hyde), B Robinson (Bolton), A Walker (Denton), N Shaw (Wigan).

Ladies’ last 16: Jackie Owen (Whitefield), S Phillips (Preesall), S Walkden (Golbourne), K Hill (Dewsbury), G Sutton (Droylsden), J Jolly (Preston), A Carter (Pudsey), J Hargreaves (Leek), P Roscoe (Wigan), J Lewis (Stoke-on Trent), K Galvin (Warrington), C Wilson (Droylsden), C Lockwood (Preston), H Silvester (Halifax), T Wraight (Castlefields), L Ollerton (Billinge).