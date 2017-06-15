Blackpool’s Peach makes winning start as England take on the world

Blackpool’s Daryl Peach helped England B to make comfortable progress in the 12BET World Cup of Pool in east London.

The 45-year-old joined forces with Imran Majid to hammer the Indonesia pair of Irsal Nasution and Muhammad Simanjuntak 7-0 in the most convincing display of the first round so far at York Hall, Bethnal Green.

Peach, the Yorkshire-born Blackpool resident and former world nine-ball champion, was a finalist last year partnering Mark Gray.

He said of new partner Majid: “We gelled brilliantly. We are looking forward to the Scotland match. It will be the same attitude, head on and do what we do.”

Peach and Majid are flying the flag after England A (Gray and Darren Appleton) lost to India in the first round. The B pair face Scotland’s Jayson Shaw and Pat Hotlz in round two tomorrow night.

The six-day tournament is contested by 32 international pairings and is being televised on Sky Sports.