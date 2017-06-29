Bispham Endowed are the net winners

Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School netball team have clinched a place at the largest youth sporting event in Lancashire, taking place in Blackpool next week.

The school battled it out against five others, and will now represent Blackpool at the SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals, where they will compete against teams from 14 Lancashire districts in a bid to be crowned county champions in netball.

The event saw Waterloo Primary Academy, Holy Family Catholic Primary School, St Nicholas Church of England Primary School, Norbreck Primary Academy and Roseacre Primary School compete for first place in the competition.

Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School and Norbreck Primary Academy made it to the final, but the battle was ultimately won by Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School, who came out on top in the last match of the day.

Dave Rohman, who is the school games organiser for Blackpool and arranged the event, said: “We have made some changes to our high five netball this year and have seen a lot more children playing the game, which has been fantastic.

“The final saw lots of smiles from the children, and lots of anxious faces from the spectators, as the games were all played in a sporting yet highly competitive manner.

“Today, and all the events this season, would not have been possible without the support we have received from Blackpool Netball Club, and I would like to thank them for working with us this year.

“A well-deserved congratulations to Bispham Endowed on coming out on top today. Welcome to the ever-growing Team Blackpool.”

Now in its eleventh year, the SPAR Lancashire School Games is made up of two main events providing all children in Lancashire with the opportunity to take part in competitive sport.

Schools across the county are now competing for a place at the county finals which will be held at Blackpool’s Stanley Park on July 4, where over 2,000 children are expected to battle it out for glory.

A range of sports including gymnastics, football and athletics, as well as two new additions to the 2017 line-up, mixed cricket and touch rugby, will be contested by pupils from 15 Lancashire districts.

In addition, the Disability Swimming Gala took place on March 15 at Lancaster’s Salt Ayre Leisure Centre.