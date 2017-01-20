Wyper celebrates sprint success

Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde AC athletes were involved in the Northern Athletics Indoor Championships at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

At last year’s Northern Indoor Championships last year Katy Wyper won 200m bronze and was fifth in the 60m final.

This year, she concentrated on the 60m, winning her heat with 7.63s before running the same time in the final for another bronze.

Lucy Mansfield ran the 200m, where she won her heat and finished second in the semi-final.

That saw her qualify for the final, won by Sale’s Abi Fitzpatrick in 24.52s.

A tenth of a second covered the next three places with Amanda Shaw (Wakefield, 25.35) winning silver, Abbey Stanley (Rotherham, 25.40), bronze and Mansfield (25.46) in fourth.

Ash Colvin (Under-20 women’s 200m) and Brett Run (senior men’s 200m) were third in their respective heats.

It was a straight final for the Under-20 women’s 800m in which Annie Bradshaw took fourth in 2:20.46.

A muddy Towneley Park hosted the Mid Lancs League cross country fixture with Emily Japp (20:04) having a comfortable victory in the senior ladies’ race.

Making up the first-placed team alongside her were Lauren Gowland (sixth 22:22) and Jess Rogers (eighth 22:29), the latter also second Under-20.

The B team of Stasia Bligh (42nd, 26:18), Laura Lawler (46th, 26:26) and Becky Rogers (54th, 27:01) were 13th.

Also part of the ladies’ squad were Karen Dunford (55th, 27:04) and Andrea Smith (58th, 27:04), who with Stasia Bligh and Laura Lawler, formed the V35 and V45 teams who were seventh and third.

The V70 race was run on the same course as the ladies, and at the same time, with John Winters fourth in 39:30.

The senior men’s race saw the BWFAC team led by captain Andrew Simm (106th, 41:41) ahead of Paul Sparrow (130th, 42:42), Daniel Kearney (155th, 44:21), Simon Tickle (226th, 51:39), Alan Wilkinson (234th, 52:47) and John Reason (249th, 58:19), while the Open team was 24th, with the V40s 15th and V50s 11th.

At the last Lytham Hall parkrun Michelle Tickle was 17th and second lady with 21:38, while Rick Pinches was 38th with 23:58.