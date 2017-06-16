Wesham trio in Catforth top 10

The Catforth 10K was run on Sunday morning in blustery conditions but the rain of the previous day abated.

David Taylor was Wesham’s first finisher in fourth place with a time of 36:08.

Garry Barnett came home seventh in 37:52 with Steve Myerscough ninth in 39:21.

Nicola Unsworth was 24th with 46:17, leading in Roger Leadbeater (26th, 46:51), Tracey Hulme (27th, 47:13), Sharon Cooper (31st, 49:15) and the returning Phil Leaver (33rd, 49:25).

Ben Wrigley (50:49) came home in 38th place, followed by Vicky Gore (41st, 51:39), Dave Marsland (46th, 52:04) and Kerry Eccles (48th, 52:14).

Also running were Robert Wallace (56th, 54:04), James Danson (59th, 54:14), Debbie Myerscough (67th, 56:19) and Paul Carter (86th, 1:03.21).

The Two Lads Fell Race at Horwich on Thursday evening was the second fixture in the Inter Club Fell series.

Wesham had a modest but respectable turnout, with Paul Gregory leading the way in 35th place with 40:42 for the 5.25 miles and 900ft climb.

Steve Myerscough was 50th in 41:58, while John Collier just edged out Nigel Shepherd in a sprint finish, finishing 79th in 45:50 with Shepherd 80th in 45:51.

Martin Bates finished 96th in 47:55, while Jen Salt was 116th overall in 51:59.

David Taylor finished fifth in the second Astley Park Trail series race on Wednesday in 25:56 for the 7.4K run through the park on the woodland trails with some testing ascents.

Garry Barnett was 10th in 27:11, leading in Lee Barlow (14th, 27:54) and Simon Denye (32nd, 29:42).

For the Wesham women, Helen Lawrenson was 40th overall in 30:23, Nicola Unsworth 61st in 32:28 and Tanya Barlow 115th in 39:00.

Ugis Datvas took an hour off his previous time in the Bolton Hill Marathon on Saturday in wet and windy conditions to finish seventh with a time of 3:29.55.

Jenn Thompson ran the Keswick Mountain Festival 10K Trail Run finishing 117th in 1:01:40, 40th woman.

Mark Renshall was the first Wesham runner at the Blackpool parkrun in 21:01.

Nicola Unsworth ran the fastest women’s time of the day with 21:37.

Jonathan Lawson clocked 22:37, George Kennedy 22:47 and Rob Wallace 27:09.

Robert Brown ran the Preston parkrun in 24:59 while David Taylor logged another second fastest time at Birkenhead with 17:42 with Steven Gore finishing in 19:52 and Megan and Vicky Gore both back in 36:32.

Martin Bates ran 22:12 at Worsley Woods in Manchester, while Megan Gore set a time of 11:09 in the 2K Avenham Park junior run on Sunday.