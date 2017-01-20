Wesham’s teams go to Towneley

The fourth round of the Mid Lancs Cross Country was staged in Burnley’s Towneley Park on Saturday and Wesham had a good women’s and men’s team in action.

In the 8K senior women’s race Catherine Carrdus had a good run, finishing 20th overall in 23:59.

Kath Hoyer was 57th overall with 27:10, Jenn Thompson 73rd in 28:39 and Kerry Eccles 93rd in 30:41 as the team finished 16th overall as well as eighth W35 and fifth W45.

Dave Waywell was first M70 in 30:25, well over a minute ahead of the second-placed finisher.

In the senior men’s 10K James Mulvaney was a welcome addition in his first cross country for several years; he placed 34th in 37:24.

David Taylor ran well after warming up earlier in the Knowsley parkrun to finish 50th with 38:55.

Simon Denye was 120th in 42:19, Steve Myerscough 138th in 43:19, John Collier 162nd in 44:50, Nigel Shepherd 175th in 45:27, Chris Moss 218th in 50:06 and Ben Wrigley 223rd in 50:50.

The Wesham men’s team was 15th with the M40 team 12th and the M50s in seventh.

Overall the senior women are fourth in division two, as are the W35s – one point adrift of a medal position – and the W45s are third.

The senior men are sixth in division two, heading for further relegation, while the M40s are fifth in division one and the M50s 10th.

Despite taking a fall Steven Gore completed the Rivington Nightrunner over the West Pennine Moors on Saturday evening in stunning conditions with a bright full moon.

He finished the 10K route in 37th place in 58:50 with some bruising up his right leg and back.

Paul Hetherington ran the East Lancashire Hospice 10K on Sunday.

He finished in a good 32nd place with a time of 42:25 over the hilly course.

Wesham had a very good turnout at the Lytham Hall parkrun on Saturday morning.

Carl Groome ran 20:35 with Helen Lawrenson close behind in 20:58.

Nicola Unsworth finished in 21:52 ahead of Jonathan Lawson (22:28), Sharon Cooper (23:29), Stephen Browne (23:37),Elliot Costello (23:57), Michaela Dempsey (24:09) and Phil Leaver (24:33).

Finlay McCalman clocked 27:09, Kim McGuire 28:14, Clive Berry 30:40 and Debbie Bell 31:17.

Steve Myerscough ran the Preston parkrun to warm up for the afternoon’s cross country in 19:38, finishing ahead of Robert Brown (25:34) and Paul Carter (29:12).

The Wesham parkrun tourists headed to the Knowsley run in Merseyside where David Taylor recorded a swift 18:23 for the second fastest time of the day.

Vicky Gore ran 26:21, Megan Gore 35:30 and Steven Gore 35:31.