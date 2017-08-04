Search

Wesham’s Danson romps to Pilling success

Robert Wallace, Dave Young, Alan Hudson, Tracey Hulme and David Taylor at the Pilling 10K on Saturday morning
Wesham’s Rob Danson won the latest Pilling 10K race on Saturday morning.

He crossed the line in a swift time of 31:54, some 1:53 clear of second-placed Joe Monk of Blackburn.

David Taylor was ninth in 37:19, leading in Alan Hudson (33rd, 44:13), Tracey Hulme (43rd, 46:23), Dave Young (62nd, 51:06) and Robert Wallace (76th, 53:24) in an event with 114 runners.

The Kendal AC 10K race series drew to a close with the fifth race at Staveley, an additional race added last year and possibly the toughest course of the set with steady climbing up to the five-mile point.

David Taylor relished the challenge and finished ninth in 38:22, a tremendous performance.

Phil Leaver was 68th in 51:09, finishing ahead of Jen Salt (71st, 51:43), Kath Hoyer (72nd, 51:54), Alan Taylor (77th, 53:09), Peter Bartlett (87th, 55:47), Chris Moss (99th, 59:36), Dave Waywell (101st, 60:24) and Debbie Myerscough (105th, 63:37.)

Simon Eaton completed the Lakeland 50 in a time of 11:32:04 to take an equal 129th place with a tremendous effort as 662 solo competitors took part.

In the Lytham Hall parkrun on Saturday morning Arran Galvin was the fastest Wesham member, clocking 19:38.

John Bertenshaw came back in 20:38 to lead in Jonathan Lawson (22:14), Peter Rooney (23:51), Michaela Dempsey (23:57), Phil Leaver (24:52), Finlay McCalman (26:39), Graham Cunliffe (27:24), Stephen Twist (27:29), Julie Rooney (28:35), Debbie Bell (29:14) and Clive Berry (42:29).

In the Preston parkrun Steve Myerscough recorded a time of 19:22 and was followed home by Ben Wrigley (24:48) and Robert Brown (25:33).

Steven Gore ran 20:39 at Carlisle, where Megan Gore finished in 37:51 and Vicky Gore in 37:52.

At Blackpool, Jason Blagden clocked 20:02 to finish ahead of Stuart Topping (20:51) and Nicola Unsworth (22:22).