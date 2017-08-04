Wesham’s Danson romps to Pilling success

Have your say

Wesham’s Rob Danson won the latest Pilling 10K race on Saturday morning.

He crossed the line in a swift time of 31:54, some 1:53 clear of second-placed Joe Monk of Blackburn.

David Taylor was ninth in 37:19, leading in Alan Hudson (33rd, 44:13), Tracey Hulme (43rd, 46:23), Dave Young (62nd, 51:06) and Robert Wallace (76th, 53:24) in an event with 114 runners.

The Kendal AC 10K race series drew to a close with the fifth race at Staveley, an additional race added last year and possibly the toughest course of the set with steady climbing up to the five-mile point.

David Taylor relished the challenge and finished ninth in 38:22, a tremendous performance.

Phil Leaver was 68th in 51:09, finishing ahead of Jen Salt (71st, 51:43), Kath Hoyer (72nd, 51:54), Alan Taylor (77th, 53:09), Peter Bartlett (87th, 55:47), Chris Moss (99th, 59:36), Dave Waywell (101st, 60:24) and Debbie Myerscough (105th, 63:37.)

Simon Eaton completed the Lakeland 50 in a time of 11:32:04 to take an equal 129th place with a tremendous effort as 662 solo competitors took part.

In the Lytham Hall parkrun on Saturday morning Arran Galvin was the fastest Wesham member, clocking 19:38.

John Bertenshaw came back in 20:38 to lead in Jonathan Lawson (22:14), Peter Rooney (23:51), Michaela Dempsey (23:57), Phil Leaver (24:52), Finlay McCalman (26:39), Graham Cunliffe (27:24), Stephen Twist (27:29), Julie Rooney (28:35), Debbie Bell (29:14) and Clive Berry (42:29).

In the Preston parkrun Steve Myerscough recorded a time of 19:22 and was followed home by Ben Wrigley (24:48) and Robert Brown (25:33).

Steven Gore ran 20:39 at Carlisle, where Megan Gore finished in 37:51 and Vicky Gore in 37:52.

At Blackpool, Jason Blagden clocked 20:02 to finish ahead of Stuart Topping (20:51) and Nicola Unsworth (22:22).