Wesham’s Danson races to an easy victory

Wesham’s Rob Danson won the Mid-Cheshire 5K near Frodsham last week with an excellent 15:19.

He won by seven seconds in a high quality race where the first 35 runners ran inside 17 minutes and 123 in fewer than 20 minutes, including 15 ladies.

The Wesham women won the final round of the Inter Club Grand Prix in Leyland’s Worden Park.

Led by Catherine Carrdus, Sarah Sherratt, Nicola Unsworth and Helen Lawrenson, the ladies stormed to victory in the Senior category and took the W40 team as well.

The men’s team finished fourth team in the senior ranks and, of the veterans, only the M60s fared well with second.

The weather was very wet on Saturday for the Derwentwater Trail races.

Starting and finishing in Fitz Park in Keswick, Diane Blagden finished 301st in the 10 Challenge race, wading through knee-deep water and sodden ground in 1:11.35.

Steven Gore finished 16th in the 15K Challenge over demanding terrain, clocking 1:31.01 with the winning tine 1:22.02.

Jason Blagden was 57th in 1:40.06 and Kath Hoyer 100th in 1:46.20, while the 15K Trail Race ended with Carmel Sullivan 91st and Mick Edge 177th.

Peter Cruse finished fourth M50 in a batch of high quality veterans in the Garstang Half Marathon on Sunday.

Competing in the latest round of the Wesham Road Running Championship, he was 24th in 1:31.44.

Martin Bates (1:43.14) was 49th overall, finishing ahead of Nichola Unsworth (54th, 1:44.18), Helen Lawrenson (73rd, 1:52.49), Paul Carter (86th, 1:57.26), Dave Young (91st, 1:58.48) and Steve Thompson (93rd, 1:59.29).

Angie Kirkham ran the Wigan 10K on Sunday, where her chip time was 1:02.43 and her gun time 1:08.36, giving her 2,161st place overall.

In the Lytham Hall parkrun on Saturday, Simon Denye continued his return to form with 17:55.

Jonathan Lawson clocked 22:01, Sharon Cooper 23:41, Dave Young 24:30, Finlay McCalman 25:34, Kim McGuire 28:20, Debbie Bell 30:53 and George Flanagan 34:30.

Robert Brown ran 25:36 at Preston, while the parkrun tourists visited the Fell Foot Run at the south end of Windermere on their way to Keswick for the Ultimate Trails.

Dave Taylor ran 19:10, Steven Gore 20:06 and Megan Gore 35:48.

In the Avenham Park Junior parkrun on Sunday Megan Gore ran 10:40, Ella Owen recorded a personal best of 12:24 and Alyssia Owen finished in 16:40.