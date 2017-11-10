Wesham’s Danson joins the Cheshire set

The autumn running of the Cheshire 10K in Arley Hall took place on Saturday and Wesham’s Rob Danson had a great run to finish fourth in 31:05.

John Bertenshaw had entered as a Wesham member, having since switched allegiance to Lytham, and he finished 123rd in 41:19.

An autumn favourite, the Through the Villages 8-Mile road race is a challenge with a constantly undulating route and three or four significant climbs as the route heads from the outskirts of Wheelton through Brinscall, Withnell and Abbey villages.

Steve Myerscough was the top Wesham runner, finishing 37th in 57:11 and followed in by Helen Lawrenson (66th, 1:01.25) and Martin Bates (124th, 1:07.59).

Peter Cruse ran the Derwentwater 10 Mile road race, coming in 65th in 1:08.03, while Paul Hetherington finished 91st in 1:09.54.

Kath Hoyer ran the Alinthwaite 8 mile trail race in 1:17.03 for 55th place.

In the Lancaster Half Marathon on Sunday, Daniel Shaw finished 25th in 1:27.36 and led in Dave Young (227th, 1:53.22), Chris Whitlock (425th) and Heather Buckle (426th, both 2:22.47).

The Wesham parkrun tourists went to Krakow in Poland with David Taylor recording the week’s fourth fastest time of 18:08.

Steven Gore had the 10th fastest time with 19:18, while Megan and Vicky Gore both ran 34:31.

Phil Leaver was the fastest Wesham runner at Lytham Hall with 26:04, followed by Martyn Taylor (27:41), Andrew Moore (27:59), Debbie Bell (30:47) and Abi Stones (34:32).

Steve Myerscough (19:03) and Robert Brown (25:33) ran at Preston, Martin Bates (23:25) was at Worsley Woods, while Emma Lund (26:13) completed the Lancaster run.

In Blackpool’s Stanley Park Carl Groome ran 20:36, Rob Wallace 23:55, Dave Marsland 24:30, Dave Young 25:05, Tanya Barlow 26:31 and Sue Rigby 30:22.