Wesham runners turn out in force

The end of September is traditionally a busy weekend for athletics as the autumn season gets underway.

James Mulvany finished second in the final Pilling 10K of the year, clocking 36:29 in tandem with brother Richard.

Paul Gregory finished 19th in 40:40 and Alan Hudson 31st in 44:19, ahead of Roger Leadbeater (35th, 45:03), Tracey Hulme (41st, 46:10), Kath Hoyer (48th, 48:34), Dave Young (57th, 50:19) and Dave Waywell (79th, 57:18).

The final Lancaster 5K series saw a handful of Wesham members putting in some good performances.

Lee Barlow finished eighth in 17:47, Helen Lawrenson ran a PB of 20:05 for 24th place, Stuart Topping was one second behind in 25th, Elliott Costello came home 27th with 20:32, while Jonathan Sanderson was 45th in 24:28 and Tanya Barlow 10th woman in 24:52.

In the Gin Pit five-mile trail race, David Taylor finished 12th in 30:39 with Steven Gore 34th in 33:50.

Carl Groome ran 1:35.15 to finish 53rd in the Blenheim Palace Half Marathon on Sunday, while Sue Rigby ran 2:56.01 for 1,094th place.

The Lytham Hall parkrun saw Nicola Unsworth finish in 21:41, Michaela Dempsey ran 24:51, Debbie Bell 29:34, Graham Cunliffe 32:48, while Ellen McKeown and John McKeown were both back in 42:15.

At Preston, Rob Danson set the day’s second fastest time in 17:24, Steve Myerscough ran 19:31, Robert Brown clocked 24:51 and Elizabeth Johnson 26:24.

Mark Renshall ran a PB of 20:26 at the Cross Flatts parkrun in Leeds, while the Blackpool race was a club championship event.

David Taylor (18:33) ran the day’s fastest time ahead of Sean Murray (22:33), Martin Bates (23:44), Ben Wrigley (24:01), Rob Wallace (24:10), Dave Marsland (24:27), James Danson (26:15), Kerry Eccles (26:41), Peter Cooke (29:08), Andrew Moore (29:43) and Caz Wadsworth (30:07).