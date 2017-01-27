Wesham runners turn out in force

The main event of the week was the highly successful Inskip Half Marathon.

It saw 418 finishers taking part in perfect conditions for running on a bright and fresh morning out and around the lanes through Great Eccleston and back.

Wesham had a good turnout of members competing and officiating but were outnumbered by coachloads from Yorkshire who were very welcome to make this a highly competitive and rewarding event.

The winner indeed was an Otley runner in a time of 1:10.48, with the first Wesham runner David Taylor, club runner of the year for 2016, across the finishing line in 1:19.25 for 27th place.

Next home was in-form Lee Barlow (31st, 1:20.14), followed by Jason Barlow (37th, 1:21.48).

Steve Myerscough got his marathon training off to a good start with 1:25.22 to come in 63rd place.

Peter Cruse was 72nd in 1:26.26, Carmel Sullivan was 105th overall with 1:31.56, Helen Lawrenson was 17th woman in 1:35.32 with Gemma Owen 52nd and Nicola Unsworth 53rd in 1:50.03 and 1:50.04 respectively.

Sara Ward was 58th in 1:51.19, sharing that time with Sharon Cooper, who came home in 59th place.

Sally Deacon was 112th and 374th overall in 2:05.33.

Back with the men, Stuart Topping finished 106th in 1:31.56, Jason Blagden ran well for 1:36.52 in 157th place, while Finlay McCalman was 341st in 2:00.35.

Kath Hoyer ran the Soreen Stanbury Splash, finishing 253rd and 13th W50 in 79:18.

In the Lytham Hall parkrun Paul Hetherington was the fastest Wesham runner, finishing the 5K time trial in 19:46.

Carl Groome ran 20:14, Nicola Unsworth 21:20, Duncan Carter 21:43, Ryan Azzopardi 21:55, Martin Bates 22:00, Simon Denye 22:33, Paul Eccles 24:23, Phil Leaver 24:48, Dave Young 25:57, Kim McGuire 27:52 and Ben Wrigley 27:57.

In the Preston parkrun Steve Myerscough recorded 19:34, Catherine Carrdus 20:33, Nigel Shepherd 20:51,John Bertenshaw 21:24 and Robert Brown 25:27.

Parkrun tourist Debbie Bell completed the Coventry run in 31;57, and in the Worsley Woods run, David Taylor ran 20:01, Vicky Gore 25:35 and Megan Gore 36:27 with Steven Gore just behind in 36:36.

Megan Gore competed in the Avenham junior parkrun on Sunday, running 11:56 for the 2K.