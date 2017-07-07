Wesham runners team up for victory

Wesham had a very successful evening in the fourth round of the Inter Club Grand Prix at Anchorsholme.

They won the Open, M40 and W40 team categories as well as finishing second in the Ladies, M50s and M60s teams.

Individually, Rob Danson was dominant from the gun to cross the line first with a time of 25:43.

James Mulvany was ninth in 28:37, leading in David Taylor (11th, 28:54), Steve Waterhouse (14th, 29:18), Lee Barlow (19th, 29:43), Paul Gregory (28th, 30:14), Gary Barnett (31st, 30:31), Steve Myerscough (34th, 30:42), Les Cornwall (35th, 30:50) and Jason Barlow (38th, 31:01).

Carmel Sullivan was 70th overall in 33:00, ahead of Helen Lawrenson (78th, 33:28), Nicola Unsworth (105th, 35:27), Tracey Hulme (142nd, 37:33) and Jenny Salt (151st, 38:00).

The week’s second big event was the Witton Trail Relays where Wesham field 18 teams of three.

The men’s A team of David Taylor, Lee Barlow and Steven Gore were 32nd overall in 55:14, ahead of the B team of Jason Barlow, Steve Myerscough and Mark Bellfield (56:39).

Next to finish was the D team of Simon Eaton, Nigel Shepherd and Jason Blagden (59:09) and the C team of Steven Gore, Simon Denye and John Collier (1:00.29).

There was a good show of Wesham members at the Trawden 7 Trail Race on Sunday.

In the club trail championship. Garry Barnett (37th, 48:14) was fastest, finishing ahead of Paul Hetherington (50th, 49:51), Steven Gore (67th, 51:35), Helen Lawrenson (132nd, 55:52), Kath Hoyer (179th, 1:01.44), Jen Salt (207th, 1:05.41) and Alan Taylor (198th, 1:04.17).

Dave Young came home in 217th with a time of 1:06.57, leading in Vicky Gore (230th, 1:08.44), Anne Berry (243rd, 1:10.48), Caz Wadsworth (265th, 1:15.26), Dave Waywell (267th, 1:15.41) and Debbie Myerscough (275th in 1:17.01).

Steve Myerscough ran 18:19 in the second Catforth 5K on Saturday to finish 8th, with Paul Gregory hot on his heels in ninth place with 18:34.

Peter Cruse was 11th in 19:21, leading in Jason Blagden (14th, 19:46), Stuart Topping (20th, 20:26), Elliott Costello (21st, 20:48), Nicola Unsworth (21:40), George Kennedy (25th, 21:48), Paul Eccles (29th, 24:23) and Pauline Eccleston (30th, 25:21).

Ugis Datavs ran the Ultimate Trails 110K event from Ambleside, where he came in 66th in 17:32.15 despite going badly off course at one stage.

Simon Eaton ran the 55km distance and finished 78th in 8:11:12.

There were three Wesham members competing in the second Harrock Hill race on Wednesday evening.

Steve Myerscough was 50th in 43:21, while Caz Wadsworth and Debbie Myerscough ran together for 166th and 167th in 71:03.

Graham Vickers ran the Lostock Hall 5K on Saturday in 26:21 for 117th place.

Carl Groome ran 20:08 in this week’s Lytham Hall parkrun, where John Bertenshaw recorded a PB of 20:13.