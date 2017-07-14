Wesham runners overcome the Barriers ahead

The week kicked off with the 20 Barriers Race in Carnforth, the latest round in Wesham’s new trail championship.

Garry Barnett was the first Wesham finisher in 10th place with 37:52 for the five miles of canal bank and field paths.

Paul Gregory was 16th in 38:55, just holding off Steve Myersough (17th, 39:00) with Peter Cruse 35th in 40:58.

Carmel Sullivan was second woman in 41:46 with Kath Hoyer ninth woman in 48:27 and Jen Salt 15th woman in 50:25.

Mark Dobson finished 101st in 51:28, leading in Dave Young (103rd, 51:55), Vicky Gore (22nd woman, 52:28), Kerry Eccles (30th woman, 57:11) and Dave Waywell (135th, 59:50).

There was a good number in the Astley Park Trail series on Wednesday evening over 7.4K.

Helen Lawrenson won the women’s race in 30:52 for 28th place overall.

Sarah Sherratt (33:19) was fifth woman with Victoria Birkett 27th in 44:40 and Carole Birkett 28th in 44:26.

Jason Blagden was 23rd in 30:29, leading in Stuart Topping (38th, 31:26), Mark Renshall (42nd, 31:56) and Stephen Browne (59th, 35:26).

In the fourth race of the Kendal 10K series at Endmoor on Wednesday, Martin Bates was 36th in 49:07.

Russell Mabbett was 51st in 55:11, ahead of Peter Bartlett (52nd, 55:16), Chris Moss (54th, 56:03) and Jenny Salt (58th, 57:18).

David Taylor was Wesham’s first finisher in Thursday’s Cuerden Valley Badger 10K, coming fifth in 39:06 with Paul Gregory seventh across the line in 41:27.

Helen Lawrenson (46:39) was fourth woman, Phil Leaver (53:20) finished 52nd, Dave Young (56:06) came home 68th and Graham Vickers (62:15) was 89th.

The Bull Hill Fell Race at Hawkshaw hosted the second Inter Club Fell Series.

Steve Myerscough was 60th with 46:34, Nigel Shepherd 108th in 50:54, John Collier 112th in 51:04 and Debbie Myerscough 221st in 1:21.04.

Simon Eaton and Russell Mabbett both ran the Saint Cuthbert’s Way 45-mile ultra event on Saturday from Melrose in the Scottish Borders.

Simon Eaton broke away over the final miles to finish 10th in 12:40.59 with Russell Mabbett 12th in 12:56.49.

Nicola Unsworth finished second woman in the Blackpool Summer 10K along the promenade in a time of 45:57.

She was 24th overall and first W45 with Elizabeth Johnson the 18th woman and 89th overall in 53:16.

Peter Cruse was 24th in the St Anne’s Carnival 5K on Sunday, running 19:30.

Jason Blagden finished 31st in 20:18, Stuart Topping 35th with 20:30 and Dave Young 85th in 25:35.

Garry Barnett finished 12th in the Bentham Beagles 10K in 39:01; Lee Nixon finished 61st in 51:10 with Alan Taylor 63rd in 51:54.

Lee Barlow ran 5:08 for the third Midsummer Mile at UCLan, finishing sixth.

Steve Myerscough (5:20) was 12th, Simon Denye (5:49, 21st) paced his son George, while Debbie Myerscough (8:12) placed 38th.

Steve Myerscough (41:35) was eighth in the Northwich Festival of Running 10K with Steven Gore (44:35) 16th and Debbie Myerscough (63:23) in 102nd.