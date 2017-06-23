Wesham runners are Inter their latest race

The Preston Inter Club race was the big local athletics event last week with 340 runners taking part.

Among them were 54 Wesham members competing on a revised course through Avenham Park.

The first lap saw Rob Danson leading with Adam Sciacca and Andy Benson on his shoulders but he pulled away to a decisive win over the four miles in 21:26, 24 seconds clear.

David Taylor ran strongly to finish 11th in 24:15 ahead of Steve Waterhouse (15th, 24:41), Ugis Datavs (19th, 25:05), Paul Gregory (27th, 25:34), Lee Barlow (29th, 25:48), Garry Barnett (32nd, 26:00), Les Cornwall (40th, 26:23), Jason Barlow (42nd, 26:27) and Paul Hetherington (46th, 26:34) as the Wesham team finished second.

Carmel Sullivan was sixth woman and fourth Over-40 in 28:19.

Nicola Unsworth was 11th in 29:40, Tracey Hulme 21st with 32:20, Vicky Gore 49th in 35:59, and Kerry Eccles 50th in 36:04.

The Wesham ladies were the sixth team overall.

The Wesham M40s of Waterhouse, the Barlows, Barnett, Hetherington and Simon Denye finished as second team, with the M50s of Barnett, Peter Cruse (27:12), Nigel Shepherd (28:10) and Sullivan in second.

The M60 team of John Collier (28:21), John Bertenshaw (29:03) and Alan Hudson (29:22) won their team category.

Wesham are second overall in all of the team categories, except for the women who are fourth, having won overall last year.

Rob Danson led the Freckleton Half Marathon through halfway but, on the hottest day of the year with temperatures up towards 30 degrees, he dropped out in the second half.

David Taylor persevered and he finished 11th with 1:24.46, leading in Garry Barnett (17th, 1:26.29), Paul Gregory (20th, 1:27.46), Paul Hetherington (28th, 1:29.20), Carl Groome (66th, 1:39.48), and Michael Rawcliffe (87th, 1:43:00.

Helen Lawrenson (1:45.40) was 101st overall, ahead of Mick Goode (141st, 1:50.13), Dave Young (255th, 2:06.50), Peter Bartlett (275th, 2:09:56), Pauline Eccleston (2:18.00), Alistair Morris (325th, 2:19.11), Paul Carter (349th, 2:24.10), Victoria Birkett (2:26.4), Anne Berry (2:26.53), Julie Rooney (365th, 2:26.53), Sue Rigby (2:26.53), Caz Wadsworth (2:41.51) and Michael Kearney (427th, 2:59.44).

Despite the Inter Club run on Wednesday evening, members also competed in the Hawkshead 10K.

Steve Myerscough finished 17th in 39:29, Simon Eaton 51st in 44:54, Jen Salt 94th in 49:37, Peter Bartlett 117th in 53:03, Russell Mabbett 146th in 57:22, Chris Moss 157th in 59:54, Paul Carter 160th in 63:01 and Debbie Myerscough 161st with 63:33.

James Mulvany finished seventh in the latest Pilling 10K with a time of 36:41.

Alan Hudson ran the Lancaster 5K on Saturday, finishing 32nd overall in 21:08 with Sean Murphy 37th in 22:37.

Alan Taylor ran the Father’s Day 10K in Lancaster, finishing in 53:17 for 39th, while Mark Dobson (27:11) came home 37th at the Forton 5K.