Wesham go fourth in the season ender

Wednesday evening saw Wesham runners taking part in the conclusion of the 2016 Inter Club Grand Prix as Red Rose hosted an event in Leyland’s Worden Park.

With Rob Danson taking a well-earned break the field was wide open with Joe Monk leaping into the lead chased by Preston’s Gary Pennington who, with better pacing, got the better of the younger man to win by 23 seconds.

James Mulvaney (fourth, 24:43) led home David Taylor (10th, 25:41), Lee Barlow (22nd, 26:37), Steve Myerscough (31st, 27:12) and Andy Carey (36th, 27:36).

The team finished fourth behind an improved Chorley side with Red Rose in first place.

However, the Wesham women claimed their fourth win of the season, clinching overall victory by four points from Blackpool thanks to Nicola Unsworth (31:20) and Helen Lawrenson (31:44).

Unsworth, Lawrenson, Catherine Carrdus (27:48), Carmel Sullivan (29:42) and Sarah Sherratt (30:13) took the W40 team title with four wins.

The men’s veterans were fourth on the night and third for the series with the M50s sharing the same fate.

The M60s were second in Worden Park and second overall as the club had 41 runners out of the 557 entries.

Wesham also fielded four teams in the North West men’s four-stage and women’s three-stage road relays at Delamere Forest.

The women finished as the 10th Lancashire team out of 14 thanks to Helen Lawrenson (31:23), Tanya Barlow (37:33) and Gemma Owen (33:08).

They finished 54th in the combined race with the other three counties as Salford Harriers were the winning Lancashire team.

The men’s race saw the A side of Simon Denye (25:37), Lee Barlow (26:48), Ugis Datvas (26:23) and Troy Watson (28:41) as ninth Lancashire finishers and 37th overall.

Steven Gore (28:05), Steve Myerscough (27:34), Paul Carter (38:50) and John Collier (29:02) took the B team to 12th.

The C team of Ben Wrigley (33:20), Dave Young (34:48), Alan Taylor (34:56) and Garry Barnett (28:07) finish 14th and 73rd overall as Preston Harriers claimed overall victory.

Sunday’s Great North Run saw David Taylor finish 248th in 1:22.31 and Ben Wrigley 7,119th in 1:59.57.

Simon Eaton ran the Great Langdale Half Marathon, finishing 16th in 1:37:42.

David Taylor warmed up for the Great North Run at the Whitley Bay parkrun with 22:42, while Steven and Megan Gore ran Ellesmere Port in 32:27 on their way to the North West Road Relays.