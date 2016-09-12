Waiting’s almost over for Paralympian Isaac

The Paralympic dream becomes reality for wheelchair race ace Isaac Towers in Brazil on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde club athlete competes for Great Britain in the first of two heats in the T34 800m in Rio, starting at 4.23pm UK time.

Whether or not Isaac qualifies for Wednesday night’s final, it has been an amazing year for the former AKS student.

He claimed a magnificent gold medal at this summer’s IPC European Championships in Italy, setting a personal best time of 1min, 44.67secs.

Isaac qualified for the Paralympics GB team as the number one-ranked UK athlete, also ranked fifth in the world rankings.

Based in Catterall, Isaac is one of the youngest members of the 54-strong team and has had to wait patiently during the first week of the Games for his chance to compete.

Towers said before flying out: “My times at the moment put me just outside the medals but there is nothing to say I can’t get a personal best and maybe get towards competing for them.”

The T34 category is for athletes with cerebral palsy.