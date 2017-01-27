The ins and outs of BWFAC’s schedule

Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde AC athletes were involved in action on the road as well as indoors at the Vault Manchester competition.

After several months sidelined with injury Ian Dawson has started 2017 with two half-marathons in two weeks, firstly with the Central Lancashire New Year Half Marathon starting in Lea Town near Preston.

He was 34th in 84:51 and then ran the Inskip Half Marathon, finishing 66th in 85:38.

Also at Inskip was James Unsworth, who was 79th in 87:40 while Bev Wright was 127th, 12th lady, and also collected the first ladies’ Vet 55 prize in 94:27.

Although it was a cold and frosty morning, the Lytham Hall parkrun attracted a record number of runners, with 296 finishing the 5K, four-lap course.

They were led round by Steve Swarbrick of Bowland Fell Runners in 17:17.

BWFAC runners were led home by Andy Woodward in third place with Paul Sparrow 15th in 20:02 and Dexter Sparrow 29th in 21:12.

Simon Tickle celebrated his birthday by posting a course PB of 21:48, with his wife Michelle 49th in 22:49 and daughter Lucy 51st in 22:55.

Jessica Mangnall was 92nd in 25:31, Lohan Sparrow 125th in 26:50, David Twizell 164th in 28:19 and Debbie Terras 192nd in 29:27.

Laura Lawler competed in the seventh fixture of the Northern Cross Country Police League held in Hull, where she finished fourth in the ladies’ race in 54:12.

The annual pageant of pole vaulting was held at Sportcity with the Vault Manchester competition, attracting more than 100 vaulters of all ages and abilities.

Five members of the BWFAC pole vaulting squad competed.

Fiona Hockey led the way in the elite competition with a satisfactory clearance of 3.61m and was very close to clearing a PB of 3.76m.

Fourteen-year-old Jasmine Carey went into the competition with a best of 3.10m; however she struggled with her run-up and was disappointed with 2.76m.

Team-mates Amelia Shearman and Minnie Rogers both cleared 2.61m which, for Minnie, was an 11cm PB.

Will Holmes cleared a height of 3.11m, improving his best by 11cm.