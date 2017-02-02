Thames and Mereside set the pace in Blackpool indoor athletics

More than 120 talented young athletes brought the curtain down on another great season of indoor athletics for Blackpool Primary Schools.

A series of qualifying competitions before Christmas displayed a wealth of athletic ability among the successful schools that made it through to the Final and Plate competitions.

Athletes from Anchorsholme, Thames, Holy Family, Marton, Norbreck, Hawes Side, Moor Park and St John Vianney contested the final, whils Bispham Endowed, Stanley, Westcliff and Mereside went head to head in the plate.

The event was a true celebration of the excellent work being delivered in Blackpool primary schools within PE lessons and extra-curricular clubs and highlighted the passion of teachers and students for school sport.

The event got under way with the obstacle races, which saw the athletes navigate their way through the high steppers, tackle the speed bounce and overcome the hurdles before getting their heads down for a sprint back to the change over zone ready to pass the baton to their team-mates.

The competition brought back familiar faces from Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Athletic Club, who once again helped to raise the professionalism of the event by keeping a close eye on proceedings.

The team from Sport Blackpool ensured that the field events ran equally smoothly as the young athletes battled their way through the long jump, vertical jump, triple jump and chest push.

The scores were the closest they had been throughout the season as everyone’s eyes were glued to the track for the relay races that would bring the event to an enthralling conclusion.

As a celebration of the achievement of all involved, the schools gathered for one final group photo with their fellow competitors before heading over to the presentation zone for the final scores to be announced.

Every athlete received an individual School Games Award from the Sport Blackpool team.

The final scores were nail-bitingly close but ultimately saw Mereside announced as the Plate champions and Thames crowned Final champions.

Thames will go forward to represent Blackpool at the Lancashire County Finals on home turf at Blackpool Sports Centre this month.

Dave Rohman, Blackpool School Games organiser, said: “This was the closest final I have seen in my 10 years of being involved in the competition, which made for a great atmosphere on and off the track.

“Every single participant tonight should be extremely proud of their achievements as they had to battle hard to make it through the qualifying competitions at the end of the autumn term.

“Congratulations go to the athletes from Mereside and Thames for claiming the top spots but a special mention must go to their teachers for preparing them so well.

“It’s now time for Thames to go head to head with the winning schools from across Lancashire and we all look forward to cheering them on in the County Final.”