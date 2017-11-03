Sun shines on Wesham runners

The sun was out for a glorious autumnal morning on Sunday and several Wesham members enjoyed the Fairclough 5-Mile race.

Steve Swarbrick took the race apart by 36 seconds, winning in 27:57.

Garry Barnett finished 12th in 30:26, leading in Peter Cruse (18th, 31:43), Stuart Topping (20th, 32:06) and Carmel Sullivan (32nd, 34:34).

Lee Barlow dropped back, having taken a bad step, and came in 35th in 36:24, followed by Sean Murray (36th, 36:28), Martin Bates (38th, 36:34), Lee Nickson (46th, 38:56) and Kerry Eccles (51st 40:29).

Also finishing were Alan Taylor (40:53), Dave Marsland (41:28), Pauline Eccleston (43:22), Stephen Wilkinson (43:42), Anne Berry (45:08), Peter Cooke (45:17) and John Howorth (48:08).

Steven Gore ran the 10K Petzl Night Runner “Spooky Halloween” at Delaware Forest in Cheshire on Saturday.

He finished 43rd in 50:11, treading carefully along the forest trails and the sharp ascent up to Pale Heights.

Dave Young ran the Lancaster Castle Jailbreak 10K on Sunday, where he finished 68th overall in 51:17.

Carl Groome was the first Wesham finisher at the Lytham Hall parkrun in 20:59.

Elliot Costello ran 21:30 to finish clear of Martin Bates (22:42), Ryan Azzopardi (23:12), Jonathon Sanderson (23:3), Gemma Owen (24:33), Finlay McCalman (27:22), Andrew Moore (28:07), Madeleine Azzopardi (28:41), Martin Taylor (29:07), Sue Rigby (29:20), Debbie Bell (29:41) Diane Blagden (31:14) and Julie Rooney (31:15).

At Preston, Steve Myerscough ran 19:22, Graham Vickers 33:01, Lynn Brown 39:20 and Robert Brown 39:22.

David Taylor had the fastest time of 19:51 at the Hyndburn parkrun, where Vicky Gore ran 28:36, Steven Gore 28:37 and Graham Cunliffe 33:56.

Jenn Thompson ran 29:56 at Keswick, while at Blackpool, Chris Pike ran 26:22 and Dave Marsland 30:15.