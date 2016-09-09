Sprint success for BWFAC’s fantastic Mr Fox

Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde AC’s CP athlete George Fox was pleased with his form at the Sainsbury’s School Games.

He finished first in the T37 category 200m with a PB of 25.87 and also won bronze in the 100m with 12.92.

Four members of BWFAC Jeff Wilson (67th, 1:43.27), Simon Scarr (126th, 1:51.28), Kirsty Holland (274th, 2:09.59) and Bob Massey (325th, 2:17.45) competed in the 15K Keswick Trail.

That was an event that became a very muddy 16.5K due to the recent bad weather damaging the original route.

The 1,700 feet of climbing started with the first one-and-a-half miles run in thick mud and water.

In rather less muddy conditions Derek Crane was 686th in the Salford 10K with 51:09.

Peter Gibson was 98th in the Garstang Half Mararthon with 2:02.26.

At the monthly BWFAC Club Handicap Anthony Blight was the first runner to complete the 3.73 mile course in 26:43. However, the fastest time was set by Richard Eaves with 23:13.

Other times were Karen Dunford (28:38), Peter Gibson (29:14), Graham Davies (29:07), Martin Bates (26:39), Darren Tremble (23:43), Nick Hume (25:11), Andrea Smith (30:07), Steve Dunn (26:32), Tony Airnes (31:03), Suzanne Wallace (35:30), Tony Croft (35:36) and Paul Plummer (30:37).

It was a wet morning for the Lytham Hall parkrun; a number of runners, including Steve Dunn (15th, 20:44) and Peter Singleton (20th, 21:08) all posted course PBs.

Michelle Tickle, who was second lady with 22:13, missed out on a PB by three seconds.

Five runners from Riversway Roadrunners were involved in races last weekend.

Marc Potter completed his 73rd marathon, participating in the Wolverhampton City marathon on Sunday, when he finished in 3:44.

Meanwhile four club members made the shorter journey to the increasingly popular Wigan 10K.

First back was Chris Williams (41:35), followed by Sam Lawrence (43:56), Karen Munnelly (47:49) and Charlotte Leathard (48:18).

The race helped raised money for the Joining Jack charity, founded by the parents of eight-year-old Jack Johnson after he was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a debilitating muscle-wasting disease for which there is currently no cure.