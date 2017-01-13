Silver service for BWFAC runners

It was a muddy and foggy Witton Park which greeted runners for the 2017 Lancashire Cross Country Championships.

The Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde AC had a strong team and, despite a heavy cold, Emily Japp was second behind Clayton-le-Moors’ Louisa Powell-Smith with Lauren Gowland 18th, Jess Rogers 24th, Laura Lawler 43rd and Stasia Bligh 46th, giving her the V40 silver.

Because thick fog had delayed the flight from the Isle of Man, the Manx athletes were late in getting to Witton Park.

There were delays to the start of some races, enabling the Manx ladies’ team to run and win the team gold ahead of BWFAC and Blackburn Harriers.

The BWFAC men’s team finished 11th with Danny Hayes leading the way in 35th with 36:53.

The rest of the squad was: John Wright (66th 39:52); Paul Sparrow (94th 43:51); Andrew Simm (98th 44:11); Alan Wilkinson (136th 53:25); Simon Scarr (140th 58:02); and John Winters, in his 82nd year, was143rd in 77:27.

Darren Tremble and Rick Pinches had to drop out due to injury, while Alan Wilkinson won the V65 bronze and John Winters V80 gold.

Although it’s the middle of winter, track and field is still on the agenda and several members prepared for this weekend’s Northern Indoor Championships at Sheffield, by competing at the Sale Open.

Alex Obiorah was a fraction off his best with 7.44s and Declan Taylor posted a PB of 7.42s in the 60m.

Katy Wyper sprinted 7.66s and Ash Colvin 8.38s, and in the 200m, she ran 27.28s.

Beth Towers, who is entered in the 400m at Sheffield, tested her speed with 29.74s in the 200m.

Thomas Godwin competed in the Under-20 heptathlon at the Senior/Under-20 England Indoor Combined Events Championships at Sheffield.

Competing in the 60m, shot put, pole vault, long jump, 60m hurdles, high jump and 1,000m, Godwin scored PBs in the high jump and pole vault as he finished 18th with 2,643 points.

Andrew Owen (54:17) was 268th at the Garstang 10K, and at the Lytham Hall parkrun, Michelle Tickle (21:45) was 19th, Debbie Terras (27:15) 76th and Howard Henshaw (30:5) 149th.

Athletes of the month for December are Michelle Tickle and Peter Singleton, while volunteer of the Quarter is Stan Taylor.