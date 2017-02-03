Podium places for Wesham teams

The end of January closed with a new race that proved very popular with Wesham members after a poor showing at the Northern Athletics Cross Country Championships.

The St Annes 10 Miler, complimentary to the triathlon later in the year, attracted 256 runners.

The race was won in 56:53 and Wesham’s first finisher was Jason Barlow – among a flurry of Fylde runners – who was 13th in a time of 1:02.10.

Steve Myerscough was 20th in 1:05.05 and Lee Barlow 33rd with 1:08.37 as the men’s team placed third.

The women’s winning time was 1:05.32 with Carmel Sullivan as Wesham’s first finisher in third place in 1:08.40.

Kerry Eccles was 116th overall in 1:22.48 and Nicola Unsworth 143rd with 1:27.02 as the Wesham women’s team placed second.

Jayne Hurst was 162nd in 1:29.11, leading in Tanya Barlow (174th, 1:30.08), Diane Blagden (201st, 1:35.29), Karen Davies (213th, 1:36.54) and Caz Wadsworth (227th, 1:40.48).

As for the men, Simon Denye came 54th in 1:12.08, ahead of Martin Bates (55th, 1:12:09), Jason Blagden (57th, 1:12.23), Alan Hudson (67th, 1:13.52), Sean Murray (92nd, 1:19.14), Carl Groome (109th, 1:21.49), Mark Dobson (144th, 1:27.04), James Danson (161st, 1:29.11) and Dave Young (181st, 1:30.57).

There were 361 women in the Northern Athletics Cross Country Championships in Knowsley Safari Park around an 8K course.

There were only two Fylde finishers and just eight from the West Lancashire area as the winning time was 30:46.

Wesham had three starters in the senior men’s 12K race around three undulating laps in very muddy conditions with 676 finishers.

Rob Danson was unfortunately spiked twice in the stampede at the start and lost a shoe, ruling him out of any chance of a competition.

John Collier finished 494th in 1:03.25 and Nigel Shepherd was 555th with his time of 1:07.06.

In the Hunters 10K in Preston on Sunday Garry Barnett finished 21st in 37:47, while Paul Hetherington was 34th with 39:38.

Ryan Azzopardi came in 85th with a time of 45:19 and Alan Taylor 120th in 48:51.

Paul Eccles placed 131st with 49:33, Jon McLeod was 173rd in 52:58, Madeleine Azzopardi finished 218th in 56:27, running in with Paul Carter (219th).

Claire Jones and Anne Berry ran together, finishing 244th and 245th with 58:29, while Michael Kearney was 274th with 1:03.20 in a race which had 309 finishers.

Simon Denye clocked 20:00 in this week’s parkrun at Lytham Hall.

Helen Lawrenson ran 20:46, Finlay McCalman 26:49, Kim McGuire 28:12, Peter Cooke 30:32, Clive Berry 31:18 and Debbie Bell 34:36.

In the Bushy parkrun, David Taylor produced the seventh fastest time of the day with 18:14.

Steven Gore ran 20:00 and Megan Gore 36:18 with Vicky Gore providing parental support.

At the Preston parkrun Robert Brown ran 24:50 and Dave Young 27:37, while at Fell Foot near Newby Bridge, James Mulvany ran 18:36.