Long distance event Eaton up by Wesham’s Simon

It was a busy week for running events with many marathons and half marathons taking place – and there was a thin spread of Wesham members competing in various locations.

Simon Eaton ran the 50-mile, ultra distance ‘Lakes in a Day event’ on Saturday.

He finished 105th in 16:28.54, producing an excellent effort in atrocious weather conditions.

Jonathan Sanderson ran the Alder Hey 10K on Sunday, where he finished 107th in 49:37 with a 5K split of 24:05.

A field of 926 runners competed in the Redcar Half Marathon, where Peter Cruse finished 53rd and second M55 in 1:27.03 and a chip time of 1:26.06.

Paul Carter ran the Chester Marathon in 5:09.40 with a chip time of 5:07.44, while Michael Kearney’s Metric Marathon run ended with him posting 3:59.08 and a chip time of 3:57.54.

Nicola Unsworth was 43rd overall as well as second woman and first W45 in the West Coast Half Marathon thanks to her time of 1:40.22, while Finlay McCalman finished 169th in 2:06.42.

David Taylor ran the second fastest time at the Lytham Hall parkrun, clocking 18:26 to lead in Madeleine Azzopardi (29:26) and Graham Cunliffe (31:18).

Rob Danson had the second fastest time at Preston, running 17:14 and followed by Steve Myerscough (19:32), Stuart Topping (20:14), Robert Brown (25:31) and Jenn Thompson (26:05).

Martin Bates ran 23:13 at Worsley Woods, while Lee Barlow (20:01) and Tanya Barlow (33:44) competed at Hillsborough.

The Blackpool run fielded the most Wesham members, led by Carl Groome (20:05) ahead of Nicola Unsworth (21:51), Sean Murray (22:28), Rob Wallace (24:21), Dave Marsland (24:26), Dave Young (25:38), Chris Pike (26:25), Anne Flanagan (29:36), Julie Rooney (32:27), Martin Taylor (32:28), Caz Wadsworth (32:31) and Sue Rigby (32:32).