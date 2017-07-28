Jubilee jubilation for Wesham’s Helen

Have your say

Wesham Road Runners’ Helen Lawrenson finished as second woman and first W45 in the third race of this year’s Horwich Jubilee 5 series.

She clocked a time of 34:40 with Nicola Unsworth 13th woman, 49th overall and fourth W45 in 39:02, while Alan Taylor was 57th in 41:27.

In the Towneley Park 10K in Burnley on Sunday, Kath Hoyer was 14th woman and 2nd W55 in 51:10, which gave her 121st place overall.

Alan Taylor finished 137th in 53:03, while Dave Waywell was third M70 and 178th overall in 58:53.

Garry Barnett won the Scorton Supper Run on Thursday, running 28:59.

Lee Nixon was 17th in 36:07, Alan Taylor 26th in 37:59 and Gemma Owen, returning from a lay-off, finished in 46:56 for 68th place and 32nd woman.

Sarah Sherratt ran the 10-mile Snowdon Mountain Race, finishing as 39th woman, third W45 and 274th overall in 1:44:54.

Carl Groome headed a good Wesham showing at the Lytham Hall parkrun on Saturday, completing the 5K in a PB of 19:36.

Stuart Topping also ran a best time of 20:27, finishing ahead of Sharon Cooper (23:11), Michaela Dempsey (24:16), Phil Leaver (24:29), Robert Brown (27:05), Graham Cunliffe (28:14), Debbie Bell (29:39), Lynn Brown (34:13), Louisa Flower (34:42) and John McKeown (37:19).

The Penrhyn parkrun at Bangor saw Megan Gore run her 100th event in 35:02, accompanied by David Taylor (35:00), Vicky Gore (35:02) and Steven Gore (35:04) and all dressed in superhero costumes.

James Mulvany (18:17) was third fastest at Blackpool, which also featured Peter Cruse (19:56), Helen Lawrenson (20:28), Mark Renshall (20:47, PB), John Bertenshaw (20:55), Elliott Costello (21:33), Jonathan Lawson (22;19, PB), Nicola Unsworth (22:38), Rob Wallace (24:30), Chris Pike (24:33, PB), Dave Young (26:00) and Finlay McCalman (27:00, PB).