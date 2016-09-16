Japp leads BWFAC ladies to Lancashire bronze

Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde AC fielded three senior and junior teams in this year’s North West Road Relays on the trails of Delamere Forest.

Emily Japp led out the ladies’ A team, winning the award for posting the fastest ladies time of 24:41 on the 6.4K, two-lap course.

Michelle Tickle (32:49) and Stasia Bligh (32:02) brought the team home for 19th place overall and Lancashire bronze medals.

The B team of Karen Dunford (32:44), Andrea Smith (34:10) and Kirsty Holland (37:14) was 58th.

In the men’s race, the team of Darren Tremble (28:61), Andrew Simms (28:55), Nick Hume (30:17) and Terry Westhead (33:56) was 65th.

The final Inter Club race of the season, hosted by Red Rose Runners, was held at Worden Park, Leyland.

The open team of Phil Leybourne, Emily Japp, James Greenaway, James Unsworth, Rick Wallace, George Robinson, Andrew Simm, Paul Plummer, Darren Tremble and Jess Rogers finished fifth – which was their finishing spot for the season.

The ladies’ team of Japp, Rogers, Tickle, Laura Lawler and Bligh finished second, both on the night and overall to Wesham.

As for the age categories, the Vets were sixth, Vet 50s fourth, Vet 60s fifth and the Vet 40 women third over the season.

Four BWFAC members were part of the 57,000 runners in the Great North Run.

Becky Rogers was 8,892nd in 1:56.22, Ellen McLachlan 12,959th in 2:03:22, David Twizell 26,094th in 2:27:49 and Claire Irons 26,417th with 2:28:23.

James Greenaway was second at the Lytham Hall parkrun with a course PB of 17:52.

The BWFAC Open Medals meeting was held at Stanley Park, where Ash Colvin won the 100m and 200m.

Annie Bradshaw won the combined men’s and women’s 800m with a PB of 2:15.7, Emelia Heslop won the shot put and was second in the javelin, Fiona Hockey and Tom Godwin won their respective pole vaults.

BWFAC August’s Athletes of the Month are Chloe Norman, for her dedication to competing in the Youth Development and senior teams, and men’s captain Brent Starkie, who was instrumental in guiding the senior team to the League Two Championship and play-off match for League One.