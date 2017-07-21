International action for BWFAC athletes

Have your say

Two Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde AC athletes have been in international action.

Isaac Towers competed at the World Para Athletic Championships, where the wheelchair racer claimed a brilliant bronze in the T34 800m after finishing seventh in the 400m.

Fiona Hockey was at the Welsh Athletics Home International meeting in Cardiff, finishing third in the women’s pole vault (3.50m).

At Leigh, Katy Wyper competed for Wigan and District in the UK Women’s League, taking third place in the women’s 200m (24.65s).

Laura Lawler is competing in the Lakeland 100 Ultra Tour of the Lake District this weekend, raising money for the Fylde Coast Women’s Aid charity.

She warmed up as part of the Lancashire Ladies Police team in the Snowdonia 7 race over 22 miles; they were the first ladies team in 9:02.

The final fixture of the Youth Development League Lower was at Litherland, the home of Southport Waterloo.

Despite a squad, which was particularly under strength in the Under-13 girl and Under-15 boy sections, some excellent performances brought second place behind Southport.

Bev Wright (22nd, 68:23) was the first BWFAC runner at the Elswick 10 Mile, ahead of Simon Scarr (87th, 1:27:04), Bob Massey (121st, 1:38:56) and Nickola Walker (134th 1:45:38).

The fifth Inter Club race, hosted by Wesham Road Runners, saw BWFAC’s open team of Luke Minns (fourth), Phil Leybourne (10th), Tony Terras (50th), Paul Sparrow (64th), Jess Rogers (67th), Paul Beech (69th), Tom Minns (70th), Paul Plummer (91st), Bev Wright (93rd) and Michelle Tickle (104th) in sixth.

The ladies’ team of Jess Rogers (second), Bev Wright (sixth), Michelle Tickle (ninth), Laura Lawler (18th) and Andrea Smith (21st) was second, while the lady Vet 40s were second, the vets third, the Vet 50s fourth and Vet 60s fifth.

BWFAC’s athletes of the month for June are Leah Howard and Steve Dunn, while Margaret Crompton was named as volunteer of the quarter.

At the Blackpool parkrun, James Greenaway was second in 17:54, ahead of Paul Beech (20:03), Anthony Blight (23:06), Derek Crane (23:26), Andrea Smith (23:30), Danielle Baines (24:45), David Twizell (26:15) and Andy Hume (31:57).

At Lytham Hall, Steve Dunn recorded 20:10 and Howard Henshaw 31:46.